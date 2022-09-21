Lions reach injury settlement with K Aldrick Rosas

The Detroit Lions have reached an injury settlement with kicker Aldrick Rosas, terminating the kicker’s contract with the team.

Rosas had been on the Lions’ injured reserve list after a very brief stint in training camp with the team. His second cup of coffee with Detroit is now over. Rosas was the Lions’ placekicker for one game in 2021 as well.

Financial terms of the injury settlement were not disclosed. Reaching the settlement means Rosas is free to sign with any other NFL team. He is prohibited from rejoining the Lions active roster until the terms of the settlement allow it; if the settlement paid Rosas for six weeks, he cannot return to Detroit until that time frame has ended.

Austin Seibert has been perfect so far in handling the kicking duties in the first two games. The Lions also have Dominik Eberle on the practice squad.

