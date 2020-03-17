Lions reach agreement with Jamie Collins

Charean Williams
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Lions are signing linebacker Jamie Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal, via multiple reports.

The deal includes $18 million fully guaranteed.

Collins ranks 49th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Collins reunites with Matt Patricia in Detroit. Patricia formerly served as a defensive assistant in New England.

Collins, 30, spent 4 1/2 seasons with the Patriots, including 2019.

He made 15 starts last season, recording 81 tackles, seven sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

In his seven-year career, Collins has 575 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, 30 pass breakups and 16 forced fumbles.

Lions reach agreement with Jamie Collins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

What to Read Next