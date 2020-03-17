Lions reach agreement with Jamie Collins

The Lions are signing linebacker Jamie Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal, via multiple reports.

The deal includes $18 million fully guaranteed.

Collins ranks 49th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Collins reunites with Matt Patricia in Detroit. Patricia formerly served as a defensive assistant in New England.

Collins, 30, spent 4 1/2 seasons with the Patriots, including 2019.

He made 15 starts last season, recording 81 tackles, seven sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

In his seven-year career, Collins has 575 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, 30 pass breakups and 16 forced fumbles.

