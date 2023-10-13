Lions RB Zonovan Knight is expected to miss the rest of the season

Lions running back Zonovan Knight has reportedly played his final snaps of the 2023 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Knight suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in last Sunday's win over the Panthers. Knight did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Knight signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. He had one catch for eight yards last Sunday and three carries for 13 yards in his other appearance this season.

Knight made four starts for the Jets last year and ran for 85 times for 300 yards and a touchdown in seven overall appearances.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs remain the top two backs in Detroit, although Gibbs' availability for this week is in doubt due to a hamstring injury.