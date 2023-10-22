Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim hospitalized with hip injury after loss to Ravens

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim was carted off the field Sunday afternoon in Baltimore and taken to a local hospital after suffering a hip injury.

Ibrahim underwent surgery at the hospital, Lions head coach Dam Campbell confirmed after the game, and he is going to spend the night in Baltimore. It’s unclear when he is going to be able to rejoin the team in Michigan, or if he will be able to play again this season.

Ibrahim took a shot directly to his right hip on a 22-yard kick return in the third quarter of their 38-6 loss to the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday after he was tackled by Ronald Darby. Ibrahim remained on the field in pain for quite some time before he was loaded onto the cart and taken off the field.

“Mo’s in the hospital and he’s having surgery right now,” Campbell said, via The Baltimore Sun. “Sounds like he’s going to be OK, but he’s going to stay here overnight.

“He’s tough. I hate that for him.”

Sunday’s game marked the first of Ibrahim’s career. He was elevated from the Lions’ practice squad this week after David Montgomery was ruled out with a rib injury.

Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ibrahim spent five seasons at Minnesota in college, and ran for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior campaign with the Gophers. The Baltimore native signed with the Lions this summer after going undrafted, though he was cut initially before being brought back.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to the blowout win Sunday after leading the team to four touchdowns on its first four possessions. Jackson and the Ravens took a 28-0 lead before the Lions had recorded a first down. He went 21-of-27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns in the win, which brought the Ravens to 5-2. Gus Edwards had 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and he had one catch for 80 yards.

Jared Goff went 33-of-53 for 284 yards with an interception for the Lions. Jahmyr Gibbs had 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 102 receiving yards on 13 catches. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Detroit.