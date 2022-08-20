Lions RB Jamaal Williams and Colts LB Zaire Franklin serve some mutual beef after joint practices

Joint practices between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts were fairly reserved in terms of fighting. The two squads were pretty dedicated to working hard and competing with intensity without a lot of extracurricular shoving and jawing.

But the sessions at the Colts training facility weren’t free from drama or conflict. And it spilled over to social media too.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams is an effervescent personality, a demonstrative player who isn’t reserved about celebrating his victories. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin didn’t appreciate Williams letting him know he won a pass protection drill rep from Franklin in the joint practices.

Franklin took it to Twitter, calling out Williams:

Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won 🤣🤣 hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ https://t.co/9jAGSChsB5 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) August 19, 2022

Anyone who knows Williams from Hard Knocks knows that No. 30 isn’t just going to let that fly. Williams clapped back quickly, shooting down Franklin’s assertions and sending the beef right back to the butcher.

Sir I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period pls go bout your business 😂😂 you not bout tht when it’s Go time — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) August 19, 2022

Both players are expected to see the field for limited reps in Saturday’s preseason matchup, so it will be interesting to see if the beef continues in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire