Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs will miss Saturday’s rookie minicamp practice with “slight ankle” injury

Whenever there’s football practice, there are injuries.

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the draft, has a “tweak” that will keep him from practicing on Saturday at Detroit’s rookie minicamp.

That’s the word from assistant G.M. Ray Agnew, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Per Birkett, the “tweak” is a “slight ankle” injury. Gibbs participated in Friday’s practice.

It’s unclear whether the injury happened then, or whether Friday’s practice aggravated an existing condition.

