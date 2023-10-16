Lions RB David Montgomery injures rib cartilage, out for 'a little bit'

David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half Sunday in Florida. (AP/Chris O'Meara) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lions running back David Montgomery was sidelined in Detroit's 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday due to a rib injury.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that he injured his rib cartilage and is expected to miss some time.

“He’s probably gonna be down for a little bit, here," Campbell said. "I don’t know how long. At his position, that's not an easy thing to deal with. We'll just take it as it comes. I think there’s a chance we won’t have him for a little bit.”

Asked about a stint on injured reserve, Campbell said: "I have no idea."

Montgomery took a big hit after making a 19-yard catch in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium and seemed to land awkwardly on the ball as he hit the turn. He remained down for quite some time before he was walked off the field.

🏥 Lions RB David Montgomery left game with ribs injury pic.twitter.com/NnhJu8Thx2 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 15, 2023

Montgomery was initially listed as questionable to return but was later ruled out due to a rib injury. Specifics on his condition are not yet known.

Montgomery had 14 rushing yards on six carries before he was ruled out. The play on which he was injured was his only catch of the day. Montgomery entered Sunday with 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 88 carries. The 26-year-old is in the first year of a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions.

The Lions entered Sunday on a three-game win streak and fresh off an 18-point blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. Montgomery racked up 109 rushing yards and a touchdown in that victory at Ford Field.

The Lions scored a touchdown on the drive after Montgomery went down, which put them up 10-3. Quarterback Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 27-yard score, which was set up by a wild block from Craig Reynolds. Goff later found the end zone again late in the third quarter with a deep 45-yard pass to Jameson Williams.

The Lions kicked a field goal early in the fourth quarter and held the Buccaneers out of the end zone in cruising to the 14-point win. Goff went 30-of-44 for 353 yards with two touchdowns in the win. St. Brown had 124 receiving yards on 12 catches.

Baker Mayfield went 19-of-37 for 206 yards and an interception for the Buccaneers. Chris Godwin had 77 receiving yards on six catches, and Rachaad White had 26 rushing yards on seven carries. Tampa has lost two of its past three.