Should Lions be ranked No.1 in NFL Power Rankings this week? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" plays a round of "We In or We Out" and debate should the Detroit Lions be ranked No.1 in NFL Power Rankings this week.
"GMFB" plays a round of "We In or We Out" and debate should the Detroit Lions be ranked No.1 in NFL Power Rankings this week.
The Lions got a big offensive play from a new source on Sunday.
The Lions are proving several long-held fantasy beliefs wrong. Scott Pianowski examines their latest impressive performance and more from Week 5.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
It's mid-October, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFL.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
It's fantasy basketball draft time, and here is a list of 10 players who are the safest picks.
Mahomes is already a minority owner in the Kansas City Royals and KC Current.
The 'Netflix Cup' will be broadcast on Nov. 14 and will pair a pro golfer with an F1 driver over an eight-hole tournament.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
The Cowboys got the one long drive they needed to have Monday night.
The Chargers and Cowboys got things going on Monday with a pregame brawl.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need to improve after a tough loss in Week 5.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, while the Phillies are ahead 1-0 in the NLCS.
The Phillies' momentum hasn't let up, and they lead 1-0 in this NLCS.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Justin Herbert got an unlikely first down on Monday night.
Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury.