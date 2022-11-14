The Lions and Rams now have the same record after 10 weeks

As unlikely as it might seem, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams will carry identical records into their Week 11 games.

Sunday’s Lions comeback win over the Chicago Bears raised Detroit’s record to 3-6. A couple of hours later, the Rams dropped a 27-17 game at home to the Arizona Cardinals. The defending Super Bowl champs are now also 3-6 after their third loss in a row.

Los Angeles played on Sunday without former Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who is out with a concussion. However, the Cardinals played the game without their own starting QB, Kyler Murray. The Rams failed to score more than 17 points for the fifth time in six games.

Because of the tie-breakers, the Rams draft pick is actually higher than the Lions’ own pick. If the season ended after the late Sunday afternoon games, Detroit would pick at No. 7 overall with the Rams’ pick and at No. 11 with the Lions’ own pick.

