Lions radio team didn't attend game in Green Bay due to COVID-19. Here's how they called it

When Lomas Brown was a broadcaster for ESPN, he once interviewed a tiger.

But broadcasting the Detroit Lions’ 42-21 loss to the Packers on Sunday might have been stranger than trying to get a good quote out of a jungle cat.

That’s because Sunday’s game was played in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but Brown and the rest of the five-person 760 WJR-AM team broadcastfrom a third-floor suite on the 50-yard line of a empty Ford Field.

View photos The WJR-AM broadcast team of Dan Miller (right), spotter Joe Abramson (center) and Lomas Brown broadcast action of the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers from Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. More

Brown, the analyst for the broadcast, and Dan Miller, the play-by-play announcer, spent the game looking at three monitors that displayed different video feeds. Meanwhile the crew sorted through audio feeds to include crowd noise and referee announcements and to discern when commercial breaks were approaching.

“This is by far the weirdest thing,” said Nick Roddy, who is in his fifth year producing the broadcast.

The NFL is trying to limit how many media members attend games amid the conoravirus heath crisis. So WJR decided to have its crew broadcast from Ford Field.

“The reason we’re doing it in the stadium,” Roddy said, “is because they can easily transmit the video feeds because they’re linked to all the TV networks, they’re linked to all the NFL. They have that fiber capability. We don’t have that in our studio.”

The crew also included longtime engineer Al Rosenberg and statistician Mike Bratta, as well as another industry vet, Joe Abramson, who works as a spotter to help identify names, numbers and anything else that happens on the field.

If you listened the broadcast, which included Fox’s simulated crowd noise for the television broadcast, you wouldn’t have known Miller and Brown weren’t in front of a sellout crowd at Lambeau Field.

In reality, Lambeau was empty and Miller and Brown shouted into the cavernous abyss of an empty Ford Field.

View photos The WJR-AM broadcast crew covered the Detroit Lions game against the Green Bay Packers from an empty Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. The broadcast team was in Detroit while the game was played in Green Bay. More

“I’ve caught myself a couple times today looking to the clock in here at Ford Field, thinking that I’m going to see how much time is left,” he said. “And then I remember: We’re not playing a game here.”

That illusion was welcomed.

“I think it benefits our broadcasters, too,” Roddy said of the stadium setting. “It kind of feels like a football game.”

And WJR’s crew actually looked and felt like a football team. Miller functioned as a quarterback and called the game based on of Fox’s television broadcast feed. But he called an audible after the first drive and got the full-field “All-22” video feed switched onto a larger monitor.

Miller stood next to Brown, Abramson and Bratta. Behind them was Roddy, who kept track of logistics. He handed cards to Miller, like a coach sending in a play, with advertisements for him to read.

Standing above all of them was Rosenberg, managing the technical requirements like a coordinator watching the action from the press box.

“So it’s just all the technical stuff that makes it challenging,” Rosenberg said. “All the feeds that you normally get at home games, no problem. You have to find some other way to get it on the road.”

