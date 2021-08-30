Lions QB Tim Boyle having thumb surgery

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave an update at his Monday press conference about the thumb injury that quarterback Tim Boyle suffered on Friday.

Campbell said on Friday that Boyle will be out for a while and on Monday he revealed that Boyle needs to have surgery after breaking the thumb. Campbell said that he does not think the injury ends Boyle’s season, but that there currently isn’t a timetable and the possibility of missing the whole year can’t be totally ruled out as a result.

Boyle and David Blough were the backup options to Jared Goff this summer. He was 7-of-9 for 53 yards and one touchdown before getting hurt against the Colts in the preseason finale.

The injury leaves Blough as the presumptive No. 2 quarterback in Detroit, although the team could look for other options as cuts are made around the league the next couple of days.

