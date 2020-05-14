Lions QB Stafford ignored trade rumors

Matthew Stafford ignored trade rumors prior to the NFL draft because the Detroit Lions' franchise quarterback didn't hear them.

Three kids under the age of 5 and a pregnant wife while on stay-at-home orders in Georgia took all the attention the 32-year-old could muster.

Then his wife, Kelly, caught wind of the reports the Lions wanted Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and suddenly everyone was listening.

Stafford said he briefly discussed the rumors, shot down multiple times by the Lions, with head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. He was immediately at ease with what the team was doing.

"I really don't pay too much attention to them," Stafford said Thursday in a Zoom call with reporters. "I pay less attention to them than my wife does. But it's something that doesn't bother me.

"I'm here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion. I love leading this team. So all that kind of stuff is just kind of out there to be out there. It's a slow news month at that point, and I'm just happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this offseason the way it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope happens."

Stafford has hosted a few wide receivers in Georgia to stay sharp but otherwise is worried about winning at parenting.

"As much dad time as I've ever had," he said. "It's been awesome."

Stafford said he is concerned about returning to football during the COVID-19 pandemic. His family is lying low after traveling to Florida and California before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and sorting through the same uncertainty many others have encountered.

"I love playing football," Stafford said. "I don't know what I would do in a fall without it, as I think a lot of Americans probably would say the same. But being involved with the game, I love it, and I'm hoping it is safe enough for all of us to get back out there.

"I don't want to put people at undue risk for us to go play a game. But at the same time, if we can find a way to make it safe for everybody, I would love to obviously be out there as soon as we can."

--Field Level Media