The Bears might catch a big break Sunday against the Lions.

Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford could be "a real game-time decision" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: There is concern about the status of #Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who is listed as questionable with hip and back injuries and could be a real game-time decision. One to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2019

The Lions listed Stafford as questionable on Friday's injury report due to hip and back injuries. The 31-year-old - who hasn't missed a game this season - is in the midst of a fine campaign. In eight games, Stafford has thrown for 2,499 yards, tossing 19 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.

At 3-4-1, the Lions are ahead of the 3-5 Bears in the NFC North standings. Every game is a must-win here on out for Chicago, especially against divisional opponents. The Bears and Lions will also face off on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

If Stafford is unable to go, Jeff Driskel would start for the Lions. Driskel - a 2016 sixth round pick - played nine games with the Bengals in 2018, throwing for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Rookie David Blough is the Lions' third-string QB.

Detroit is already without starting running back Kerryon Johnson, who is on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery on Oct. 22.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford could be game-time decision vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago