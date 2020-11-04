Lions QB Matt Stafford lands on Reserve/COVID-19 list, status unclear vs Washington

Matt Stafford lands on COVID-19 list, status unclear vs Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington faces the Lions in two weeks, and all of a sudden it's unclear if Detroit will have their star quarterback.

The Lions placed Mathew Stafford on their Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and in a statement, the team did little to make clear if the quarterback has COVID-19 or has just been exposed to the virus.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Stafford was put on the list due to his designation as a high-risk contact from someone who is not a part of the team.

Lions' QB Matthew Stafford is considered a "high-risk, close contact" from a non team member, per source. His last contact was Monday, which means he would be eligible to come off the Resvere/COVID list Sunday and play vs. the Vikings, pending negative tests for him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2020

If that remains the case, then NFL policy dictates Stafford undergo five days mandatory isolation. As Schefter states, the contact last came on Monday, meaning there is a slight possibility that the quarterback could be available to play in Week 9 against the Vikings. That would mean there would be little worry about him not being available against Washington.

If Stafford ended up testing positive for COVID-19, he would likely miss next Sunday's game against Washington.

The veteran quarterback was placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list back in August due to a false positive.

While Stafford and his family's health is paramount, this is obviously a huge development for Washington if the QB must miss the game. On the season Stafford has thrown 13 touchdowns against five interceptions while completing about 61 percent of his passes for about 275 yards-per-game.

If Stafford can't go the Lions will turn to backup QB Chase Daniel. In eleven NFL seasons, Daniel has started just five games. He's thrown for seven touchdowns and five interceptions.