Lions QB Jared Goff rips field conditions at Panthers' Bank of America Stadium: 'Like cement'

Brutal weather wasn’t the only complaint with game-time temperatures of 20 degrees and gusty winds at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in Charlotte when the Carolina Panthers beat the Detroit Lions 37-23.

"I thought the field conditions were below NFL level standard," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “Specifically pregame. I know it warmed up a little as the game went on.

"I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement."

Panthers players also have complained this season about the artificial turf at their home stadium.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

“It’s probably going to take all of us to stop going to practice until we get grass,’’ Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson told the Associated Press for a story published Nov. 15. “I mean they make enough money off of us to maintain grass. I hate to say this, but with our last owner (Jerry Richardson) we had grass. …Listen to your players. We want grass.’’

Although Goff objected to the field conditions, he still managed to throw for 355 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-42 passing with no interceptions.

Told it was the coldest home game in Bank of America Stadium history, Goff remarked of the field, “It got better as the game went on. But pregame, it was in no condition to be played on. I’m happy guys came out of this one relatively injury free.’’

