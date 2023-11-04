Lions QB Jared Goff compares Amon-Ra St. Brown to future NFL Hall of Famer

Aaron Donald has been the star of the Los Angeles Rams at defensive tackle for years. He has earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors on three occasions. He will one day be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Current Detroit Lion quarterback Jared Goff played with Donald and the Rams from 2016 through 2020.

Goff gave high praise to Donald and offered an unexpected angle in doing so. Goff compared former USC Trojan wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown to Donald.

In an interview with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, Goff explained what makes Donald and St. Brown so similar. St. Brown reminds Goff of Donald with the way he’s always putting in work in the weight room and doing everything he can to get better.

“Certain guys are different. And I [Goff] want to make a comparison, but I don’t want it to sound crazy, but the way that he is [St. Brown], in the weight room and on the field are very similar in my experience with Aaron Donald,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff told ESPN. “Like, it is business, business, business. He [St. Brown] works harder than everybody.

“Aaron’s [Donald] the hardest worker I’ve ever been around and Saint’s [St. Brown] right there with him just with the amount of time they put in and how serious they take it when they’re on the field. It’s a lot of fun to play with a guy like that.”

