Lions QB Chase Daniel says 'everyone is rooting' for Alex Smith

In just a few days, Alex Smith will make his first start in nearly two years -- something few people thought was possible after the devastating leg injury he suffered two Novembers ago.

Detroit Lions backup quarterback Chase Daniel will stand on the other sideline on Sunday, getting a first-hand view of Smith in action.

Daniel, who spent three seasons as Smith's backup in Kansas City, said on Wednesday "it's easy to root" for his former teammate.

"He's got a ton of fans and everyone's rooting for him, wanting him to do good," Daniel said, according to the AP's Stephen Whyno. "And he's back in the role that he really wants and that's starting quarterback."

The Lions backup also called Smith a "top five teammate" of his career, which is high praise considering the number of talented players Daniel has shared a locker room with in his decade-plus NFL tenure.

Daniel wasn't the only NFC North quarterback who offered praise for Smith on Wednesday. Green Bay Packers star and likely future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers also told the Associated Press that simply watching Smith return to the field is "incredible."

“Not having an idea what it took but just watching from afar, what he put his body through to get back on the field is incredible,” Rodgers said, via Whyno. “I don’t know how you can’t root and pull for a guy like that and hope he continues to go out and ball out. So that’s what I’ll be hoping for every single week with him as a starter.”

Wherever Smith has played, he's left a lasting positive impression on his teammates.

In San Francisco, Smith was replaced by Colin Kaepernick in the midst of the best season of his career. While that was difficult for Smith to deal with, he still had a great impact on Kaepernick.

"Whether Alex is with us or he's somewhere else next season, he's been a great teammate to me," Kaepernick told NFL Network in the offseason in 2013. "[He's] been a great friend, a great mentor. So anywhere he goes, or if he's still with us, he's gonna be successful."

Daniel wasn't the only former Chiefs teammate of Smith to rave about the QB, as Patrick Mahomes has credited Smith numerous times for his early NFL success.

And in Washington, both Kyle Allen and Dwayne Haskins have praised Smith multiple times for what he's brought to the quarterback room every day.

As it's been well-documented by now, the 36-year-old has plenty of respect from his peers around the league. That won't change, regardless of how Smith performs on Sunday or from here on out.