Lions putting Jahlani Tavai on injured reserve

The Lions have had more than their share of injuries this year, buying their coach and General Manager another year.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are putting linebacker Jahlani Tavai on injured reserve.

The second-round rookie is dealing with a shoulder injury, and coach Matt Patricia said it was the same shoulder that was a problem for him his senior season at Hawaii.

Tavai played in all 15 games so far, starting six.

He’ll be the 16th Lion to go on IR this season, a group which includes quarterback Matthew Stafford. That’s a lot of the reason they’re 3-11-1.