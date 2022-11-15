The Lions put in an unsuccessful waiver claim on DT Jerry Tillery

The Lions were looking to add another young player to the defensive line, but recent success made Detroit too good to land him.

Detroit was one of eight teams to place a waiver wire claim on former Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, who was waived over the weekend. Tillery is a 2019 first-round pick form Notre Dame who never panned out for the Chargers.

Tillery is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2-7 Raiders had the worst record amongst the eight teams making a claim. Detroit is now 3-6 after winning two games in a row. The NFL’s waiver wire is based on the inverse order of records, meaning the team with the worst record gets priority.

Lions fans probably shouldn’t sweat missing out on Tillery, who has been the worst defensive tackle in the NFL over the last four years per Pro Football Focus grading,

No he shouldn’t get waiver interest. This will be a good litmus test for first round bias and draft priors bias. Anyone who watched his film knows he’s the biggest liability in the NFL vs the run and barely improved as a pass rusher in 4 years. Would be surprised if claimed https://t.co/Hw1cdbpRTR — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) November 11, 2022

