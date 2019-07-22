Lions put Trey Flowers on PUP list

The Lions made Trey Flowers the centerpiece of their offseason, signing the former Patriots outside linebacker to a five-year, $90 million contract.

He won’t be ready for the start of training camp, as the team announced he was on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Players can be activated from PUP list at any time.

Flowers had what was termed a minor shoulder procedure after the Super Bowl, but there was no indication it would be a long-term issue.

The Lions also announced a number of roster moves, including the addition of tight end Austin Traylor. He played in the AAF, and was on the Broncos practice squad and active roster in 2017. He also spent time with the Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots and Ravens in 2016.

They activated four players from the active/non-football injury list: Defensive tackle John Atkins, defensive end Austin Bryant, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, and tackle Ryan Pope. They also activated wide receiver Chris Lacy from the active-PUP list, and placed linebacker Steve Longa on the PUP.