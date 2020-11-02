The Lions are expected to be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a bit due to a hip injury and they’ll also be missing a member of their defensive line.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said at his Monday press conference that defensive end Trey Flowers will be placed on injured reserve. The nature of the injury has not been disclosed, but Patricia said that the team expects him to return to action later this season.

Teams can bring an unlimited number of players back from injured reserve this season as long as they spend three weeks on the list.

Flowers has 22 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this season.

Lions will put Trey Flowers on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk