Lions will put T Matt Nelson on IR

Matt Nelson started at right tackle for the Lions in their last two games, but he won't be an option against the Packers on Thursday night,

Nelson left last Sunday's win over the Falcons after an ankle injury and head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that Nelson requires surgery. Nelson will be placed on injured reserve as a result.

The Lions started Nelson the last two weeks because Penei Sewell moved to left tackle to play in place of Taylor Decker. Decker has been dealing with an ankle injury and the Lions listed him as limited in practice on Monday's estimated injury report.

Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai also missed the win over Atlanta with a knee injury and he was listed as out of practice Monday.