Lions put Mike Daniels, Kenny Wiggins on IR

The Lions don’t have much to play for, and now they have two fewer veterans to do it with.

The team announced today that defensive tackle Mike Daniels and Kenny Wiggins are headed to IR after leaving yesterday’s game with arm injuries.

The 30-year-old Daniels has battled injuries all year, playing nine games and starting two, after coming over from the Packers in the offseason.

Wiggins was starting yesterday, filling in at left guard. He has started three games this year, playing in all 14.

Injuries have been the primary theme of their season, and much of the reason they’ve slid to 3-10-1.