The Lions drafted defensive end Julian Okwara in the third round this year with the hope that he’d be a contributor to their defense.

Okwara’s contributions to this point in his rookie year have been limited and it will be some time before he’ll have a chance to make a bigger splash. The Lions announced on Wednesday that Okwara has been placed on injured reserve.

Okwara played 30 defensive snaps in his four appearances and hurt his leg against the Jaguars.

The Lions filled Okwara’s roster spot by signing defensive back Chris Jones off of their practice squad. Jones played six snaps for the Lions last week and he appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.

In addition to those moves, the Lions also said defensive end Austin Bryant will practice on Wednesday. Bryant is on the physically unable to perform list and can now be activated at any time.

Lions put Julian Okwara on IR, sign DB Chris Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk