Lions put Joe Dahl on IR, promote three players

Joe Dahl started at right guard and played every snap in the Lions’ season-opening loss to the Bears, but he won’t be in the lineup for the next few weeks.

Dahl was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. He showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a groin injury and was ruled out on Friday after not practicing at all. He’ll be eligible to return after three weeks on the list.

The Lions signed guard Kenny Wiggins to the active roster from the practice squad to fill Dahl’s roster spot. Wiggins was promoted on a temporary basis last weekend and played a handful of special teams snaps. Oday Aboushi and Logan Stenberg join him as options to replace Dahl against Green Bay.

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as questionable with a foot injury, so the team could be down two offensive linemen on Sunday.

The Lions also announced that they have promoted defensive tackle Kevin Strong and defensive back Dee Virgin for tomorrow’s game. Both will revert to the practice squad after facing the Packers.

