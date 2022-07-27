The Lions announced three moves involving their injured lists ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice.

Fullback Jason Cabinda has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, safety C.J. Moore is on the non-football injury list, and tackle Dan Skipper landed on the non-football illness list.

Cabinda has played in 34 games for the Lions over the last three seasons and he’s been a core special teams player the last two years. Moore is also a regular on special teams while Skipper has appeared in 10 games as a reserve in Detroit.

The Lions also have cornerback Jerry Jacobs, defensive end Romeo Okwara, and defensive end Josh Paschal on the PUP list. Linebacker Natrez Patrick and wide receiver Jameson Williams are on the non-football injury list and the entire group can be activated at any point in camp.

Lions put Jason Cabinda on PUP list, C.J. Moore and Dan Skipper on NFI originally appeared on Pro Football Talk