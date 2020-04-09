How the Lions have put the Giants in a tough spot ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive

When the Jets made their last big NFL draft trade to move up three spots in the first round for quarterback Sam Darnold, they did it more than a month before the draft.

But if the Giants make a big move in the first round this year, they almost certainly won't be able to do it until they're on the clock.

Because while the Giants are interested in moving down, as SNY has reported, and there will be teams looking to move up for a quarterback, there are other factors working against anyone moving up too soon. The biggest problem for the Giants is the Detroit Lions, who are scheduled to pick third, but are also "open for business," as their GM said last week.

Nobody's going to want to trade with the Giants for the fourth overall pick until they're sure no one else is trading for the third.

"I always like draft picks, so if we can move back a couple spots and pick up another pick, I think the depth of this draft from the late first to the third, there's a lot of really good players in there," GM Bob Quinn said on NFL Network's RapSheet and Friends podcast last week. "If I could move back a few spots, add a great player and a pick, that'd be something that would be great.

"People out there listening, I'm open for business."

Giants GM Dave Gettleman, of course, also declared he's "open for business" but he can't really do much until the Lions move first. The basic problem is this: Let's say the Chargers (at 6) really want to get ahead of the Miami Dolphins (at 5) to draft the quarterback of their choice. If they make a deal with the Giants for the No. 4 pick even an hour before the draft, the Dolphins -- or any other team -- simply could trade up with the Lions at No. 3.

There are also rumors that the Washington Redskins are exploring trade possibilities with the No. 2 pick, though that seems unlikely. Most people around the NFL believe the Lions and Giants are the most likely teams in the top four to try and deal.

So if the Giants decide to trade down, they'll have little choice but to wait until the Lions make their move -- either by trading down or making the third pick themselves. They can lay the foundation for a deal now, and they've surely had preliminary conversations with interested teams. But no one is going to want to make a move until they're sure they'll get the player they want.