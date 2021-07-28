Lions put Evan Brown on PUP list, Jalen Reeves-Maybin on NFI list

The Lions announced a couple of roster tweaks ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Center Evan Brown has been placed on the physically unable to perform list and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has been placed on the non-football injury list. Both players are ineligible to practice until activated and they can come off the list at any time.

Brown appeared in two games for the Lions last season. He also played in five games for the Browns and saw action in four games for the Dolphins and Giants during the 2019 season.

Reeves-Maybin played in every game for the Lions over the last two seasons and 55 games over four seasons. Most of his playing time has come on special teams, but he did make three starts in 2019. He has 90 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

