Lions put Damon Harrison, Darius Slay on non-football injury list

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Darius Slay didn’t take part in offseason work with the Lions, but both players reported to training camp on time on Wednesday.

While the players are in camp, they are taking part in the team’s first practice on Thursday. Both Harrison and Slay have been placed on the non-football injury list.

Head coach Matt Patricia said the team feels both players “need a little more time to before they’re thrown into individual drills.” There’s no note of a specific issue, so it’s likely just a matter of acclimating themselves to football work after being away from the team for so long.

Defensive tackle Darius Kilgo was also placed on the NFI list. The three players are eligible to be activated at any point.