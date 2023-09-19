Lions put C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Houston on IR

The Lions saw a couple of defensive players go down with serious injuries in last Sunday's overtime loss to the Seahawks and they moved both of them off their active roster on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have placed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and edge rusher James Houston on injured reserve. No corresponding moves were announced, so they can add players to the team ahead of this week's game against the Falcons.

Word on Monday night was that Gardner-Johnson may miss the rest of the season with a torn pec while Houston fractured his ankle. Houston is expected to miss 6-8 weeks as a result of the injury, so both players are set for lengthy absences.

Running back David Montgomery also suffered a thigh injury during the loss, but he is not expected to be out for nearly as long as the two defensive players.