The Lions announced a few roster moves ahead of the start of their training camp this week.

Defensive end Austin Bryant has been placed on the physically unable to perform list, wide receiver Javon McKinley has been placed on the non-football injury list and offensive lineman Evan Heim is on the COVID-19 reserve list. Bryant and McKinley can be activated at any time and Heim can be activated once he’s cleared through COVID protocols.

Injuries have been a constant for Bryant since he joined the Lions as a 2019 fourth-round pick. He’s played just 10 games in two seasons while dealing with pectoral and thigh injuries.

McKinley signed with the Lions after going undrafted out of Notre Dame earlier this year. Heim was undrafted in 2020 and did not spend any time in the NFL last year.

Lions put Austin Bryant on PUP list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk