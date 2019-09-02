Lions put Austin Bryant on IR, bring back Logan Thomas

Tight end Logan Thomas was released by the Lions when they claimed J.D. McKissic off of waivers on Sunday, but he didn’t have to wait long to find his way back onto the 53-man roster in Detroit.

The Lions announced that Thomas has re-signed with the team on Monday. Defensive end Austin Bryant has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Because he went on the list after the cut to 53 players, Bryant will be eligible to return later this season. Bryant was a fourth-round pick out of Clemson this year and has been dealing with an arm injury for some time.

Thomas signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. He had one catch for six yards in three preseason appearances.