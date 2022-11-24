How do Lions pull off upset and win their fourth straight game? 'NFL GameDay Morning'

GlobeNewswire

GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on November 24, 2022, pursuant to Section 38(1) and Section 39(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from Norges Bank stating that on November 23, 2022 Norges Bank decreased its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38(1) and Section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, to under 5% of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S. For further information, please contact: Investors an