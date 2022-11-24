How do Lions pull off upset and win their fourth straight game? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew discuss how do the Detroit Lions pull off upset vs. the Buffalo Bills and win their fourth straight game.
Detroit Lions (4-6) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-3): 12:30 p.m.; Ford Field; CBS; WXYT-FM (97.1).
Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Wednesday and his workload appeared to remain the same on Thursday. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Vea was not participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Vea is dealing with a foot injury as the Bucs prepare to play [more]
The Vikings have been traditionally great on Thanksgiving
Tre White is active and back for the #Bills:
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 12 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 12. The Eagles will win while the Cowboys will take down rival Giants.
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
Five-star recruit Elijah Rushing is one of the best pass rushers in the class of 2024.
Christian McCaffrey's greatness doesn't end when he steps off the football field.
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.