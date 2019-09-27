Lions promote WR Tom Kennedy from practice squad

The Lions haven’t had Danny Amendola on the practice field this week and they made a move to add another wideout to the roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have promoted Tom Kennedy from the practice squad. They waived sixth-round pick Travis Fulgham on Thursday after the rookie wideout was inactive for the first three games of the season.

Kennedy went undrafted out of Bryant this April and signed with the Lions. He played two years of football in college, but lacrosse was his primary sport and he has also played six games in Major League Lacrosse since leaving school.

Kennedy had five catches for 76 yards in the preseason and also returned kicks.

Amendola is dealing with a chest injury and head coach Matt Patricia said at a press conference that he will try to practice on Friday.