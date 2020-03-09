Lions promote Steve Gregory to defensive backs coach

The Lions parted ways with defensive backs coach Brian Stewart after the 2019 season and they named his replacement on Monday.

Steve Gregory has been promoted from defensive assistant to the defensive backs job. Gregory joined the staff in 2018 and coached at Syracuse before coming to the NFL.

Gregory played the final two years of his career as a defensive back with the Patriots while Lions head coach Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator in New England.

The Lions also announced that they have promoted Ben Johnson from quality control coach to tight ends coach. Josh Schuler moves to head strength and conditioning coach after joining the team as an assistant strength coach in 2016.

In addition to the promotions, the Lions announced the previously reported hire of inside linebackers coach Tyrone McKenzie and the hiring of defensive assistant Tony Carter. Morris Henry and Tom Kanavy will be the assistant strength coaches while former Patriots defensive tackle Ty Warren has been added to the staff via the William Clay Ford minority coaching assistantship program.

