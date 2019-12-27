Lions promote linebacker from practice squad
The Lions have made the roster replacement they needed to get through Week 17.
The team announced that linebacker Anthony Pittman was promoted from the practice squad.
He fills the spot cleared by putting second-round rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai on injured reserve earlier this week.
Pittman’s an undrafted rookie from Wayne State, a school in Detroit which was not, in fact, named after former Lions coach Wayne Fontes.
