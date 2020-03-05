Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin earned the respect from plenty of NFL cornerbacks during his rookie season.

The 2019 third-round pick finished with 919 receiving yards, just eight short of breaking Gary Clark's team rookie yards record. McLaurin's seven receiving touchdowns accounted for nearly half of the Redskins touchdowns via the pass.

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay was the latest to compliment the Redskins star. During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Slay mentioned No. 17 as one of the hardest wideouts he covered in 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"To be honest, that whole year, besides Keenan Allen, he was my hardest one that I covered that whole year," Slay said on McLaurin. "He probably would have scored on me two times."

During the Redskins Week 12 victory over Detroit, McLaurin finished with a modest five catches for 72 yards with no touchdowns. But the rookie was able to break free multiple times against Slay, including two that would have been sure touchdowns had quarterback Dwayne Haskins not overthrown him.

The rookie duo did connect when it mattered that game, as McLaurin hauled in a crucial third-down pass late in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory for Washington.

While McLaurin's numbers against Detroit don't suggest it was one of his best games by any means, the wideout earned high praise from one of the league's best cover corners.

"Oh, man. Terry Scary? Terry about that, man," Slay said. "The Redskins got one. They stole one from Ohio State. Terry [is] nice. He's nice, man."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

Story continues

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay says Redskins' Terry McLaurin was second-hardest WR to guard in 2019 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington