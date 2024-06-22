Lions Pride 5K set for June 29

Jun. 21—RUSHVILLE — RCHS Coach Amy Tush announced that it's not too late to sign up for the annual Lions Pride 5K run and walk. The event is scheduled for June 29 and is sponsored by the Lions Pride Running Club.

This is also the first race in the SIRC (Southeastern in Racing Circuit) for area harriers. The event has its competitive sides, but also some fun aspects for all to enjoy.

The 5K kicks off at 8:30 a.m. The road race starts between Benjamin Rush Middle School (1601 N. Sexton St., Rushville) and Rushville Elementary School.

At the same time on a different course will be the 1-mile dog walk race. Dogs must be on a leash.

A popular event for the young runners starts at 10 a.m. The "fastest kid in the county" 200-meter race is open to kids in grades 3-6.

Age groups for the 5K run include 11-and-under, 12-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-and-up. Age groups for the walk include 19-and-under, 20-39, and 40-and-over. Any age for the dog walk.

Trophies will be given to the overall male and female winners of the run and walk. The top three male and top three female earn an award for the 5K run. For the walk, the top male and top female in each age group wins an award and one award goes to the top dog.

Charity Hufnagel, RCHS graduate and NCAA national champion, will be on hand at the event. Hufnagel is currently competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Registration can be made online at www.StuartRoadRacing.com.

All proceeds go to RCHS cross country, track and field and Lions Pride Running Club.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com