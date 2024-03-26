Lions President Rod Wood provides new details on Cam Sutton situation

Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood provided new details on the situation surrounding Cameron Sutton. In an interview on Monday, Wood stated that the former Lions cornerback was in the team facility when they learned about the warrant for his arrest.

Lions President Rod Wood said he was on a League call when he learned about the warrant for Cam Sutton's arrest. The team was able to reach Sutton and suggested he seek counsel and turn himself in. Wood and others met the rest of the day and chose to release him the next morning. — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) March 25, 2024

Wood was on a call with league officials when they learned of the warrant and acted quickly after.

“As soon as that call (with league officials) wrapped up, we kind of quickly convened to talk about it, we were able to reach Cam and talked about it and suggested he get counsel and do the right thing to turn himself in. After that, we met the rest of the day and the following morning to decide to release him.”

As of the morning of March 26, Sutton had not yet turned himself in despite the team’s advice.

The team released him on the same day they learned of the warrant. The warrant stems from Sutton being charged with domestic battery by strangulation concerning an incident that allegedly occurred on March 7, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

That same office has indicated that they have had no luck in reaching the cornerback and they believe he is no longer in possession of his phone. They have had no contact with him nor have the Lions since he was on their facility.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire