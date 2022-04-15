Lions present at USC WR Drake London’s pro day

Detroit Lions senior personnel executive John Dorsey was present at USC wide receiver Drake London’s personal pro day today, among reps from other NFL teams. Detroit holds the No. 2 and No. 32 picks in the first round of this year’s draft. London is expected to go in the first round.

Lots of NFL teams represented at Drake London’s individual Pro Day. An especially intriguing one: The Detroit Lions, who pick second overall. Senior personnel executive John Dorsey is out here watching London himself. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 15, 2022

London is an intriguing prospect for Detroit. He’s got great size at 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, but London had to skip the combine due to the fractured ankle he suffered in 2021, ending his college career short. He was present at the combine but did not get tested and instead only visited with teams during the interview process. It was anticipated that he would run at his pro day today, but instead, he opted to skip the 40-yard dash, as he is suffering from a hamstring injury that pushed the originally scheduled pro day back 10 days from April 5th to April 15th.

Although he didn’t officially run the 40-yard dash, he did participate in drills, giving scouts a closeup look at his route running, footwork, and how that ankle is holding up.

Here’s a closer look at how the ankle is holding up at today’s pro day:

Hello from Drake London’s Pro Day 👋🏼 The wide receiver looks pretty good for having broken his ankle months ago: pic.twitter.com/JM6R8Kgp1e — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) April 15, 2022

London is currently projected to go around pick No. 12. If the Lions wish to select the young WR, I would expect they do so in a trade back. Although London is dealing with an injury, he will most likely be gone at No. 32 and is not quite worthy of the second pick.