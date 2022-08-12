Lions preseason opener: How to watch, listen and stream the matchup with the Falcons

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve made it back to football season! It’s been over seven months since the Detroit Lions last took the field, but that drought ends Friday night when the Atlanta Falcons visit Ford Field for the preseason opener.

Sure, it’s just a preseason game. Both head coaches have indicated the starters will play about a quarter of the game, so it’s more about the depth players and roster evaluation than winning and losing.

Here’s how to take in the Lions vs. Falcons preseason opener no matter where you are. The game kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EDT.

Watch

The game will be shown live on the Detroit Lions television network stations, including FOX 2 in Detroit and FOX 17 in Grand Rapids. The Lions have a new preseason television crew for 2022:

Play by play: Brandon Gaudin

Color analyst: Devin Gardner

Sideline reporter: Dannie Rogers

Stream

This is the first chance for most fans to use the new NFL+ app, which allows live streaming of all games on mobile devices for free during the preseason.

For preseason games only, fans can also use the Detroit Lions app or visit the team’s website on a tablet or phone. Note that the live streaming will not work on a home PC or laptop.

Listen

The team of Dan Miller on play-by-play, Lomas Brown on color commentary and T.J. Lang as the sideline reporter will handle the radio feed.

The game will be aired live on the Detroit Lions radio network, which features over 40 affiliate stations around Michigan and Northwest Ohio. In Detroit, the game airs on 97.1 The Ticket, the flagship station of the network. The full list of 2022 radio affiliates is available here.

