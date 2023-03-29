Lions to have pre-draft meeting with TCU OL Steve Avila

Add Steve Avila to the list of players making an official pre-draft visit with the Detroit Lions. The TCU offensive lineman confirmed he’s got a meeting set up with the Lions, as well as some other teams.

Avila previously met with the Lions at the Senior Bowl, where the Horned Frogs standout showed off his positional versatility. Avila lined up at guard, tackle and even center in Mobile. Detroit also met with Avila at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Lions are scheduled to be in attendance for TCU’s pro day on Thursday.

Lions draft profile: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Avila projects best at guard in the NFL and is a schematic fit for the Lions’ gap-oriented run-blocking scheme. He is generally projected as a second-round talent.

