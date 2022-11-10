Lions practice report: Ragnow back at full speed, Chase Lucas returns

Thursday’s Detroit Lions practice participation report featured some pleasant news for once. The Lions are getting healthier as they approach the Week 10 matchup in Chicago with the Bears.

Only one player, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, was ruled out due to injury. Reynolds continues to be sidelined with a back issue that kept him out of Week 9 and limited his ability in the prior couple of games as well.

Rookie cornerback Chase Lucas practiced as a limited participant. It’s the first we’ve seen any action from Lucas in weeks. The seventh-round rookie has been out with an ankle injury.

Also trending up is center Frank Ragnow. No. 77 was limited on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday with his foot injury. Safety Kerby Joseph was once again limited as he works through the concussion protocol. Fellow rookie Malcolm Rodriguez was also limited with an elbow injury the LB suffered in Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

The full report from the Lions:

