Lions practice report: Jamie Collins out for non-injury reason

The Detroit Lions released their first injury update for Week 3 following Wednesday’s practice session. One of the players who did not participate was out with a non-injury reason.

Starting linebacker Jamie Collins missed the session with the designation of “not injury related”. Collins played all but two snaps on Monday night in the loss to the Packers but did not play particularly well. The reason for Collins’ absence was not given beyond the official designation.

Wednesday’s session was just a walkthrough and was not open to the media. The Lions provided estimated injury statuses for several players.

Outside LB Trey Flowers and wide receiver Tyrell Williams were designated out. Flowers was listed with both an ankle and knee injury, while Williams continues to remain idle with the concussion he suffered in Week 1.

Five players were designated as limited participants:

DE Michael Brockers (shoulder)

OLD Romeo Okwara (shoulder)

WR Kalif Raymond (thigh)

DE Kevin Strong (concussion)

RB D’Andre Swift (groin)

Strong was ruled out of Week 2 with his brain injury, so having him designated as limited indicates some progress in getting the DE back on the field.