Lions postseason victory drought reaches 10,000 days

In 2016, the Lions commemorated the 25th anniversary of their last playoff win, which may not have been the best way to deal with a quarter of a century without a postseason victory. Today, the Lions can celebrate another milestone related to futility beyond Week 17.

It’s been 10,000 days since the Lions last won a playoff game. Via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the win came on January 5, 1992, against the Cowboys. (The following week, the Lions lost to Washington in the NFC Championship.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Birkett takes a closer look at the various struggles during the streak. The common thread through the past 10,000 days has been a culture that has tolerated mediocrity. That seems to be changing, assuming that the current leaders of the football operation will be able to push back against 28 years and counting of not good enough being good enough to maintain a status quo that has yielded nothing more than periodic one-and-done playoff appearances.

Some think that nothing will change the Lions. A PFT Live clip from last week generated plenty of buzz for Big Cat’s outright dismissal of the notion that people are sleeping on the long-slumbering collection of big cats.

There’s nevertheless reason to think that things could be changing, beyond the law of averages. The question is whether an organization that has moved far too slowly to make major changes in the past will stick with the current effort to break from the habit of piecing together a 9-7 record once every few years and to become a team that consistently generates double-digit wins.