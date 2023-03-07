Lions post-Combine mock draft: 3 rounds of building up Detroit

Now that the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is complete, it’s time for the barrage of post-combine mock drafts.

It turns out, this is also the first straight mock draft we’ve done here at Lions Wire for this draft cycle. I’ve rolled out a few mock offseasons that encompass free agency and player movement along with a mock draft. Now that I’ve had a chance to observe and report on the Lions from the combine, it’s easier to formulate an idea of what might happen come draft weekend at the end of April. This covers just the first three rounds.

The picks here are projections based on what I think the Lions might do with the given picks. They do not necessarily reflect the choices I would make. There are two specific projections here that I hope prove horribly wrong, but that’s one of the things about the draft: your favorite team is inevitably, reliably going to do some things that disappoint you–even Brad Holmes and the Lions.

Before we get to No. 6, the top five played out like this in my own mental simulation:

1. Colts trade up to land Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

2. Texans take Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Panthers trade up to land C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4. Bears take Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama in the trade back with the Colts

5. Seahawks take Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia (provided he’s cleared in his criminal case)

No. 6 overall: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez tested very well in Indy, and he’s got a lot of impressive film from both Oregon and Colorado (he transferred after 2021) to back it up. His length, long speed and attention to detail indicate more growth potential to his game.

Gonzalez isn’t as physical as Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, and he’s not as intense of a competitor. But the size, speed and consistency of performance are superior, and the brother-in-law of former Lions QB David Blough is plenty competitive in his own right.

It’s hard to overlook the potential of Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson here, but the Lions are in a lot better shape at EDGE than CB in the short and long haul. It feels early for an offensive lineman, too.

No. 18 overall: Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

White offers the defensive front impactful versatility at multiple positions. He’s far from a finished product, partly because he keeps getting bigger and stronger (6-5/285 in Indy) in transforming from a tight end at Old Dominion to a defensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets.

The power, the athletic range across the line and the always-hot motor should be quite appealing for the Lions to add to the defensive front. White projects best as a DE in an odd-man front, though he can play further inside in pass-rushing situations. White would join Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Josh Paschal as young linemen who can move around the formation and create matchup problems for the offensive line.

2nd round: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Simpson was an easy choice for one of the 8 players from the Combine who stood out as Lions draft targets piece. He’s certainly a leading contender to head to Detroit in this range of the draft.

Simpson has all the athleticism a team could want. He also can play either LB spot in Aaron Glenn’s base defense. There are issues on game film with arm tackling and overrunning the point of attack, which is why Simpson is still available in the late 40s.

This is the range where I can see the Lions looking at a wideout, an offensive lineman or even a running back.

2nd round: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Landing Hooker with the pick acquired from Minnesota in the T.J. Hockenson trade is the exact type of value gamble GM Brad Holmes loves to pull off in the draft (see Jameson Williams, Josh Paschal, James Mitchell, Levi Onwuzurike). If Hooker were healthy, he’d likely be off the board a full round earlier. That’s proven sweet music to Holmes’ ears.

The ACL injury continues to progress for Hooker, who was at the combine and did meet with the Lions in Indianapolis. His risk-averse style (58 TDs, 5 INTs the last two seasons) in an offense that requires Hooker to find the best matchup in his pre-snap reads makes a very easy transition into Detroit behind Jared Goff, who is at his best doing those exact things too. He’s got the leadership, athleticism (provided he recovers from the ACL) and big-game mentality to thrive in the NFL once his time comes.

3rd round: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Charbonnet is coming off a great season at UCLA where he showcased the ability to read blocks and decisively attack north-south with power and balance through contact. He’s also a reliable receiver out of the backfield and almost never fumbles.

That scouting report reads very similar to Lions free agent RB Jamaal Williams. If Williams leaves in free agency, Charbonnet is a natural plug-and-play replacement with a little more upside on outside runs.

