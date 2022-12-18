Lions are a popular pick to win over the Jets

If it seems like everyone is picking the Detroit Lions to beat the New York Jets on Sunday, it’s not just you. The Lions have the feel of a trendy pick and popular team nationally.

Winning five of six games will do that for a team. Even on the road in New York, the Lions are favored to win. A plurality of pundits agree with the oddsmakers and picked the Lions to come up victorious.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis rolled with the Lions, as did six of the eight pundits at CBS Sports. Four of the eight pickers at ESPN chose the Lions. A full 64 percent of the entrants at ESPN’s pick’em fantasy chose the Lions.

That figure is pretty reflective of the overall picking. NFL Pickwatch tracked 63 percent of the overall picks around the sports world as being for Detroit.

Related

Final Lions injury report for Week 15 vs. Jets

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire