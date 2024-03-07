Lions poised to let special teams stalwart Chase Lucas test free agency

One of the Lions' top special teams players is set to test free agency.

Chase Lucas, an exclusive-rights free agent, will not be tendered by the Lions, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. That means the Lions have decided not to offer him a minimum-salary deal for 2024, and he'll be a free agent on Wednesday.

That doesn't necessarily mean Lucas is leaving Detroit, but usually if a team doesn't extend an offer to an exclusive-rights free agent, that means the team is ready to let him walk.

Lucas is listed as a cornerback, but he didn't play a single snap on defense last season. But he played 51 percent of the Lions' special teams snaps.

After making Jalen Reeves-Maybin the highest-paid core special teams player in the NFL, the Lions are now deciding not to invest in another one of their special teams players.