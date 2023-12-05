Lions playoff probability is near 100 percent

It’s been a few years since the Detroit Lions were in the NFL postseason. The 2016 Lions, under Jim Caldwell, were the last to make the playoffs.

According to ESPN’s latest Football Power Index, the drought will end this year. The 9-3 Lions carry a probability of making the postseason of 98.5 percent. Winning the first NFC North title in franchise history carries an 89.5 percent probability, too.

It makes sense. With five weeks left, Detroit has a three-game lead on the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, who are both 6-6.

Once in the postseason, the Lions carry over a 60 percent chance to win their first game, according to the ESPN index. That’s the seventh-highest in the league. The probability of advancing beyond the divisional round falls off precipitously, but that’s true of every NFC team not named San Francisco.

As for the Super Bowl? Detroit’s 2 percent probability of winning the NFL title ranks eighth.

112023 My Cause My Cleats Anthony Pittman (57)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) 2

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) 1

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Alex Anzalone (34)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Tracy Walker (21)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Mike Clark 3

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Romeo Okwara (95) 1

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Romeo Okwara (95) 2

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Scott Daly (47)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Shane Zylstra (84)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Lions F.A.R.M. Comerica 4

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Jerry Jacobs (23) 2

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Charles Harris (53)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats David Corrao 2

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers Coach David Corrao for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Brandon Joseph (40)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Dan Skipper (70)_

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Dan Skipper (70) 3

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Brian Branch (32)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Brian Duker

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach Brian Duker for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Jack Campbell (46)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Devine Ozigbo

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back Devine Ozigbo (33) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Lions F.A.R.M. Comerica 3

Cleats to help bring awareness to F.A.R.M. (Family Assistance for Renaissance Men) sponsored by Comerica for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Khalil Dorsey (30) 2

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats John Cominsky (79) 1

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Josh Reynolds (8)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Kayode Awosika (74)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Jill Costanza

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science Jill Costanza for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats David Montgomery (5)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Mike Clark 1

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions Director of Sports Performance Mike Clark for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Matt Nelson (67)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

112023 My Cause My Cleats Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

Cleats belonging to Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) for the My Cause My Cleats initiative, shot in Allen Park MI on November 20, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire