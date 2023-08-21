Lions players who remain on roster from before Brad Holmes

Whenever a team gets a new look on either the coaching staff or front office, there is change. Whenever both areas get a new look and build, you can guarantee the roster is going to be getting an overhaul.

For Bad Holmes, when he became the general manager after spending 15 years with the Rams, he made quick work of things. He worked with new coach Dan Campbell and they immediately got to building a roster that matched the identity of the team they thought would be successful in Detroit.

Fast forward to today as they are weeks away from their third season kicking off, things are looking up. What may be a curious thought, however, is who remains on the roster from before they took over. It is an interesting list with some familiar faces and some surprises as well.

Jason Cabinda, Fullback

Taylor Decker, Offensive Tackle

Jonah Jackson, Guard

Matt Nelson, Offensive Tackle

Frank Ragnow, Center

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Guard

Romeo Okwara, Edge Rusher

Julian Okwara, Linebacker

Anthony Pittman, Linebacker

Will Harris, Defensive Back

Tracy Walker, Safety

Jack Fox, Punter

